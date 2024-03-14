Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes Confirmed for NXT Stand & Deliver on April 6th

According to Sports Illustrated, Trick Williams is poised to confront Carmelo Hayes at the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event on April 6th. WWE has also verified this information and issued an official press release to promote the upcoming match.

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes will go head-to-head when the former friends collide at NXT Stand & Deliver inside the Wells Fargo Center.

As a team, Trick Melo Gang dominated NXT with Hayes capturing the North American Championship twice and the NXT Championship once, solidifying themselves as the most dominant duo in the locker room.

As Hayes’ star shined bright, Williams started to become a star on his own, causing some jealousy in his partner and culminating in a mysterious beatdown after Williams became the 2023 Iron Survivor.

Williams lost his eventual NXT Title Match against the Superstar that dethroned Hayes, Ilja Dragunov, at Vengeance Day, and a post-match attack from Hayes destroyed their friendship for good.

Don’t miss this epic encounter between former friends at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday, April 6, streaming live at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.