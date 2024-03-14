Tony Khan's Meeting with STARDOM President Sparks Speculation: STARDOM and CMLL Anticipated to Join Forbidden Door Event

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was disclosed that STARDOM and CMLL are set to appear at this year's Forbidden Door event, a collaboration between AEW and NJPW. AEW's CEO, Tony Khan, was seen in a photo with STARDOM's President, Taro Okada, just before the AEW Big Business event last night. Dave Meltzer has confirmed that the two had discussions regarding a partnership and the inclusion of STARDOM's wrestlers at Forbidden Door.

The discussions were fruitful, leading to Mina Shirakawa facing Anna Jay at a recent Ring of Honor recording. Meltzer hinted that the collaboration might bring more STARDOM talent to ROH events, like the Supercard of Honor on April 5, potentially featuring AZM and Shirakawa.

Meltzer also speculated that this budding partnership could be the reason behind Khan's recent tweets about dismissing Rossy Ogawa, the founder. These tweets are interpreted as Khan's way of showing allegiance to the promotion under its new leadership.