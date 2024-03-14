WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Expresses Genuine Displeasure Over Online Response to His RAW Gauntlet Victory

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2024

WWE Superstar Expresses Genuine Displeasure Over Online Response to His RAW Gauntlet Victory

During the WWE RAW episode on March 11th, 2024, Sami Zayn emerged victorious in a gauntlet match, securing himself an Intercontinental title opportunity against Gunther at Wrestlemania 40. WWE's own Booker T shared his thoughts on Zayn's triumph in a recent episode of his podcast.

“I talked to Sami Zayn actually on Tuesday morning. We were flying to Orlando and we were sitting next to each other on the plane. And I swear, the same thing like you just said, so many people was pulling for Chad Gable in that match and Sami, I said, ‘Man, you know, what a match, man.’ I said, ‘What a match! You’re gonna look back on this one day and say that was the one, that was the one that catapulted me to the next level, that was the one that put me in the light and let people see exactly what I can do.'”

“He was so literally upset about the online heat that he got from the fans. He’s like, ‘Man, I thought the fans love me. And then next thing you know, I see all this stuff.’ I say, ‘Man, you can’t listen to that white noise. You gotta think about how great that match was, and you’re gonna look back on it one day and say: ‘Man, that was some really, really good work that I did.’ But he still, like I said, was feeling that heat. He let someone down just because the fans didn’t think the match was as good as, you know. I thought it was.” 


