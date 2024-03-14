AEW Dynamite's 'Big Business' Edition Draws Impressive Gate in Boston

The "Big Business" edition of AEW Dynamite was held in Boston, MA, on March 13th, 2024. Four hours prior to the event, Dave Meltzer revealed that the gate for Dynamite amounted to $345,660, with a total of 9,306 tickets being distributed.

The Twitter account @WrestleTix subsequently shared information regarding the distribution of tickets for the event.

“Multiple sources have confirmed that AEW Big Bu$iness has distributed 9,400+ tickets tonight. This would mean that any section I’ve partially credited (including several upper decks and sections on the hard cam side) would be fully distributed. As a general rule, if I don’t see a section fully open, I only credit it for the amount I observe until the Final Count, where I can assess its occupancy with your assistance (from pictures). I’ve also seen the reported gate number, which, when calculated, implies a much lower than usual average ticket price. This, in turn, suggests that complimentary tickets (comps) were likely distributed in the sections I previously partially credited.”