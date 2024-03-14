WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Dynamite's 'Big Business' Edition Draws Impressive Gate in Boston

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2024

AEW Dynamite's 'Big Business' Edition Draws Impressive Gate in Boston

The "Big Business" edition of AEW Dynamite was held in Boston, MA, on March 13th, 2024. Four hours prior to the event, Dave Meltzer revealed that the gate for Dynamite amounted to $345,660, with a total of 9,306 tickets being distributed.

The Twitter account @WrestleTix subsequently shared information regarding the distribution of tickets for the event.

“Multiple sources have confirmed that AEW Big Bu$iness has distributed 9,400+ tickets tonight. This would mean that any section I’ve partially credited (including several upper decks and sections on the hard cam side) would be fully distributed. As a general rule, if I don’t see a section fully open, I only credit it for the amount I observe until the Final Count, where I can assess its occupancy with your assistance (from pictures). I’ve also seen the reported gate number, which, when calculated, implies a much lower than usual average ticket price. This, in turn, suggests that complimentary tickets (comps) were likely distributed in the sections I previously partially credited.”

AEW Dynamite: Big Business Results (3/13/2024)

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Big Business results from Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 14, 2024 05:52AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #big business

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86626/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π