SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW recorded matches following this week's Dynamite episode for the upcoming Rampage, and the outcomes have been leaked online. Here are the complete results:

- Undisputed Kingdom emerged victorious over Top Flight & Action Andretti.

- The duo of Toni Storm & Mariah May triumphed against Little Mean Kathleen & Kayla Sparks.

- Kenosuke Takeshita secured a win over Komander.

- Orange Cassidy & Trent Baretta won their match against Dark Order.