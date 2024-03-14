SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW recorded matches following this week's Dynamite episode for the upcoming Rampage, and the outcomes have been leaked online. Here are the complete results:
- Undisputed Kingdom emerged victorious over Top Flight & Action Andretti.
- The duo of Toni Storm & Mariah May triumphed against Little Mean Kathleen & Kayla Sparks.
- Kenosuke Takeshita secured a win over Komander.
- Orange Cassidy & Trent Baretta won their match against Dark Order.
