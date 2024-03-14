Insights into Mercedes Mone's AEW Contract and Its Timeline

A recent update sheds light on the details surrounding Mercedes Mone's signing with AEW, revealing that the arrangement was finalized some time ago. Mone made a striking entrance during Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, dubbed "Big Business," where it was disclosed that she has officially joined AEW. This development, which had been widely speculated on in wrestling circles, has now been confirmed by Fightful Select, stating that Mone has been receiving compensation from AEW for over two months.

The origins of the agreement trace back to December, around the time Mone secured several trademarks under her name, leading many to surmise that a multi-year contract had been arranged, although official confirmation is pending.

Moreover, NJPW, expecting to play a role in this new arrangement, believed as of January that their collaboration with Mone would persist. NJPW insiders expressed their hopes to resume their prior engagement with her, despite her setback from an injury last May, emphasizing however that AEW would take precedence.

The injury in question, which occurred in May, necessitated dual surgical interventions. During negotiations for potential agreements elsewhere, Mone made it clear she was not yet in a condition to return to in-ring action.