Mercedes Moné Makes Spectacular Debut at AEW Big Business Event

Mercedes Moné has now joined the ranks of All Elite Wrestling.

The grand entrance of the CEO at tonight's AEW Big Business TV special in Boston was met with an overwhelming response from the audience. Mercedes initiated her journey with AEW by expressing gratitude towards the fans for their unwavering support since her departure from WWE two years ago. She vowed to create unforgettable moments, emphasizing how wrestling has been a transformative force in her life, offering her hope and dreams.

The acquisition was subsequently verified by AEW President Tony Khan on Twitter.