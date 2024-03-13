Mercedes Mone Shares Teases AEW Dynamite: Big Business Debut

Tonight's episode of Dynamite, dubbed "Big Business," is set to air from Boston, with expectations high for Mercedes Mone's first appearance in AEW. It became clear to WWE by December 29th that Mone would not be re-signing, following the collapse of negotiations over financial disagreements. By January, there were indications that AEW had been in talks with Mone for several weeks, ultimately securing her signature.

Mone's debut in All Elite Wrestling was postponed, with her recovery from ankle surgery and the strategic timing of her introduction being cited as reasons. Highlighting her presence in Boston, Mone took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of the city's downtown, playfully misspelling "Boston" as "Bosston." This nod not only mirrors AEW President Tony Khan's method of promoting the show earlier in the week but also harks back to Mone's former moniker in WWE.