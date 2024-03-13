WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Mercedes Mone Shares Teases AEW Dynamite: Big Business Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2024

Mercedes Mone Shares Teases AEW Dynamite: Big Business Debut

Tonight's episode of Dynamite, dubbed "Big Business," is set to air from Boston, with expectations high for Mercedes Mone's first appearance in AEW. It became clear to WWE by December 29th that Mone would not be re-signing, following the collapse of negotiations over financial disagreements. By January, there were indications that AEW had been in talks with Mone for several weeks, ultimately securing her signature.

Mone's debut in All Elite Wrestling was postponed, with her recovery from ankle surgery and the strategic timing of her introduction being cited as reasons. Highlighting her presence in Boston, Mone took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of the city's downtown, playfully misspelling "Boston" as "Bosston." This nod not only mirrors AEW President Tony Khan's method of promoting the show earlier in the week but also harks back to Mone's former moniker in WWE.

WWE Stars Gather in Boston for Tonight's Major Debut at AEW Big Business Event

Tonight, AEW makes a historic entrance into the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, hosting its inaugural Big Business TV special. Thi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 13, 2024 06:29PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #big business #mercedes mone

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86621/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π