Tony Khan Addresses Controversial Glass Panel Incident from AEW Revolution

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2024

During the AEW Revolution PPV in 2024, Sting and Darby Allin emerged victorious over The Young Bucks in what was billed as Sting's farewell match. A particular moment involving Darby Allin and a glass panel has drawn some backlash. In an interview with TVInsider.com, AEW's President, Tony Khan, responded to the critiques surrounding this incident.

“It has to be something safe. Whenever a wrestler comes in and wants to try something, especially dangerous, I just want to know that there is a safe way to do it.

Darby Allin, every time, he has ever had an idea for a wild highsport or a crazy move, he has had a rationale and plan. Darby doesn’t take these things lightly. Nobody would have attempted the amount of crazy, wild, death-defying stunts Darby has done in his tenure and made it this far unless they are a methodical, organized planner. In Darby’s case, he is fanatical about finding a way to pull off the impossible and do these incredible, seemingly death-defying stunts. He always finds a safe way to pull them off. He always has a rationale for why he is able to do it. That’s what impresses me, the way Darby plans his matches and his biggest moves.”

Source: tvinsider.com
Tags: #aew #darby allin #tony khan

