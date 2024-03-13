WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Big Business Edition Features World Title Match and Exciting Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2024

onight, All Elite Wrestling is set to host a 'Big Business' edition of Dynamite, featuring an array of matches including a battle for the World title. The evening's card is as follows:

- For the AEW World Championship: Champion Samoa Joe will defend his title against Wardlow.

- A tag team match featuring The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada squaring off against Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo & PAC.

- Darby Allin will take on Jay White in what promises to be a thrilling match.

- Willow Nightingale faces Riho in an exciting women's division bout.
In tag team action, HOOK teams up with Chris Jericho to challenge The Gates of Agony.

Tony Khan Remains Silent on Kevin Kelly's Future with AEW

Previously, there were reports that Kevin Kelly had been dismissed from AEW due to accusations he made against Ian Riccaboni on social media [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 13, 2024 01:57PM


