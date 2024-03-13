Tony Khan Remains Silent on Kevin Kelly's Future with AEW

Previously, there were reports that Kevin Kelly had been dismissed from AEW due to accusations he made against Ian Riccaboni on social media, alleging libel and harm to his career. In a discussion with TV Insider, Tony Khan addressed Kelly's situation, and as anticipated, refrained from commenting.
He said: “I prefer not to comment on that, but I appreciate you asking.“
