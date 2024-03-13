WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Remains Silent on Kevin Kelly's Future with AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2024

Previously, there were reports that Kevin Kelly had been dismissed from AEW due to accusations he made against Ian Riccaboni on social media, alleging libel and harm to his career. In a discussion with TV Insider, Tony Khan addressed Kelly's situation, and as anticipated, refrained from commenting.

He said: “I prefer not to comment on that, but I appreciate you asking.“

