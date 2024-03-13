WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Samoa Joe Highlights AEW's Identity: “We’re Pro Wrestling, And We’re Proud To Say That”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2024

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently had a conversation with Joe Murray on 98.5 The Sports Hub, covering various subjects. Among the topics discussed, he emphasized All Elite Wrestling's strong identification with pro wrestling and its pride in that fact. Furthermore, Samoa Joe expressed his appreciation for both pro wrestling and sports entertainment, describing them as magnificent forms of art.

Joe stated, “We call it pro wrestling. We’re very proud of that label. The sports entertainment thing, it’s a very debated thing, either or. I give credence to both. I think both are wonderful art forms, but when it comes to AEW, we’re pro wrestling, and we’re pro wrestlers, and we’re proud to say that. We’re not trying to morph it into something else that maybe is more palatable to the mainstream. I think the mainstream is totally fine with the label ‘pro wrestling.’ At this point, I think it’s just silly semantics on both sides, to be honest with you. I think both sides are just kind of being dumb about it. I think the major reason why they were being dumb about it on the other side is probably gone, so maybe they’ll switch up their tone.”


