AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs Shares Alarming Incident at Home

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2024

Powerhouse Hobbs, a prominent figure in AEW, recently shared an update via his official Twitter account regarding a frightening incident that occurred near his residence.

He mentioned that firefighters urgently knocked on his door to alert him about a potential gas leak in the vicinity. Hobbs expressed his gratitude towards the firefighting team and mentioned that he was already prepared and on his way to the airport.

Hobbs wrote on X:

“Well thank you 🙏🏾 To the firefighters banging on my door for waking me up with a possible gas leak on my street Good thing I’m packed off to the airport”

