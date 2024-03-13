AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs Shares Alarming Incident at Home

Powerhouse Hobbs, a prominent figure in AEW, recently shared an update via his official Twitter account regarding a frightening incident that occurred near his residence.
He mentioned that firefighters urgently knocked on his door to alert him about a potential gas leak in the vicinity. Hobbs expressed his gratitude towards the firefighting team and mentioned that he was already prepared and on his way to the airport.
Hobbs wrote on X:
“Well thank you 🙏🏾 To the firefighters banging on my door for waking me up with a possible gas leak on my street Good thing I’m packed off to the airport”
Well thank you 🙏🏾— “The MONSTAR” PowerHouse Hobbs (@TrueWillieHobbs) March 12, 2024
To the firefighters banging on my door for waking me up with a possible gas leak on my street
Good thing I’m packed off to the airport
⚡ Britt Baker Discusses Her Wrestling Career Prospects During Break from AEW TV
Britt Baker hasn't competed in an AEW ring since the Collision episode on September 16, 2023. Addressing her hiatus, AEW President Tony Khan [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 13, 2024 09:43AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com