WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Britt Baker Discusses Her Wrestling Career Prospects During Break from AEW TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2024

Britt Baker Discusses Her Wrestling Career Prospects During Break from AEW TV

Britt Baker hasn't competed in an AEW ring since the Collision episode on September 16, 2023. Addressing her hiatus, AEW President Tony Khan made comments during a 2024 SXSW convention panel.

“Britt is somebody who has been there basically since the beginning, since our first event. She’s been out injured recently so it’s something people will be looking forward to, something we have to offer is when Britt comes back and we get these great return moments.”

Britt, who was also part of the panel, was asked if she feels the best is yet to come for her career and here was her response…

“Yeah, I do. Just growing as a wrestler and a performer and learning, and what works and what doesn’t work. And then just with all the new talent that’s coming in and new talent we have to work with, and new coaches and new people coming over from WWE, new brains and minds we get to pick. You’re really doing yourself a huge disservice if you’re not constantly asking everybody around you for help. And I think the help in AEW is just growing and growing and for me personally, I can’t wait to get back in the ring, have one of these bad boys (microphone) in my hand and cut some promos. I don’t know. Just stay tuned.”

Source: F4WOnline.com
Tags: #aew #britt baker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86606/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π