Britt Baker Discusses Her Wrestling Career Prospects During Break from AEW TV

Britt Baker hasn't competed in an AEW ring since the Collision episode on September 16, 2023. Addressing her hiatus, AEW President Tony Khan made comments during a 2024 SXSW convention panel.

“Britt is somebody who has been there basically since the beginning, since our first event. She’s been out injured recently so it’s something people will be looking forward to, something we have to offer is when Britt comes back and we get these great return moments.”

Britt, who was also part of the panel, was asked if she feels the best is yet to come for her career and here was her response…

“Yeah, I do. Just growing as a wrestler and a performer and learning, and what works and what doesn’t work. And then just with all the new talent that’s coming in and new talent we have to work with, and new coaches and new people coming over from WWE, new brains and minds we get to pick. You’re really doing yourself a huge disservice if you’re not constantly asking everybody around you for help. And I think the help in AEW is just growing and growing and for me personally, I can’t wait to get back in the ring, have one of these bad boys (microphone) in my hand and cut some promos. I don’t know. Just stay tuned.”