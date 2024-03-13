WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alexa Bliss Names Time with Bray Wyatt as Highlight of Her WWE Career

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2024

A WWE superstar has disclosed that their collaboration with Bray Wyatt marks the most cherished period of their professional journey. Alexa Bliss, who is currently taking a break from WWE television following the arrival of her first child in November, chose to engage with her followers through a social media Q&A session. When inquired about the most favored epoch of her career during this interaction, Bliss responded, stating her time spent working alongside Windham, better known as Bray Wyatt, stood out.

Bliss and Wyatt embarked on an on-screen alliance in the summer of 2020 amidst Wyatt's storyline for the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. This partnership led Bliss to incorporate several elements from Wyatt’s alter ego, The Fiend, into her character, maintaining this darker aspect even after Wyatt's departure from WWE in July 2021. She continued to portray this eerie persona until a transition back to a character more reflective of her actual self.

Upon Wyatt’s return to WWE in October 2022, hints of their rekindled collaboration were sprinkled throughout the programming. This included Wyatt’s insignia making surprise appearances on TV screens during Bliss's backstage promos and a notable encounter between Bliss and Wyatt’s Uncle Howdy character.


