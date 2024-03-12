WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cause of Death Announced for Japanese Wrestler Yukata Yoshie

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 12, 2024

Regarding the Sad Passing of Yutaka Yoshie.

As previously reported on Sunday, Yoshie was urgently taken to the hospital following his appearance in an AJPW event. The promotion subsequently notified his family of his untimely demise. He was 50 years old.

Tokyo Sports has today published a statement from Yoshie's family. In it, they disclosed that the cause of death for the seasoned wrestler was arteriosclerosis, a disease characterized by the narrowing of the arteries. The complete statement from his family is available through a translated version below.

"The bereaved family explained that the cause of death was “due to arteriosclerosis” and said, “It’s not caused by a professional wrestling match, so please don’t worry about it."

Yoshie had previously been associated with several wrestling promotions, including New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Pro Wrestling NOAH, ZERO-ONE, and the previously mentioned AJPW, among others. WNS extends its deepest sympathies once more to the friends and family of Yoshie.


