Shelton Benjamin Open to AEW Move, Reveals Dream Opponents

In a recent engagement at Monopoly Events' For The Love of Wrestling, ex-WWE star Shelton Benjamin shared his thoughts on the possibility of joining AEW. He also discussed who he would be interested in competing against within the promotion, specifically mentioning Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay as desired opponents.

"I enjoy what I do, I love what I do, and I can pretty much mesh with anybody, so it’s just a matter of what they think. But as far as AEW goes, that door’s open. My door is open. I haven’t eliminated any possibilities as of yet.”

On the subject of potential opponents, “Okada, while I worked alongside him in New Japan, we never actually had a match. So I would love to work with Okada. Obviously, I would love to work with Will Ospreay because I think that guy’s phenomenal. I’ve been watching him for years. People call me athletic, but he does stuff that I couldn’t even, it would put me in traction if I even tried some of the moves he does, but I would love to work with him. I think it could be a lot of fun. So those names are at the top of my list.”