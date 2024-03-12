The Rock Discusses His WWE Heel Turn and Humorously Comments on John Cena's "Naked" Moment

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is currently enjoying a remarkable phase in his professional wrestling career, having made a triumphant return to WWE. His involvement spans both on-screen performances and significant roles behind the scenes, marking a notable period in his wrestling tenure.

In a strategic move earlier this year, The Rock was welcomed onto the Board of Directors for TKO Group in January, a position that came with stock options and the rights to his name and iconic catchphrases. This development underscores his influence and stake within the entertainment and wrestling world.

A major highlight of his return is set for WrestleMania 40's opening night, where he is scheduled to team up with Roman Reigns. Their opponents will be Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a high-stakes match. The outcome has profound implications: a victory for the babyfaces means the Bloodline will be excluded from ringside during the highly anticipated match between Reigns and Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the event's second night. Conversely, a win for the heels secures a Bloodline Rules match.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Johnson shared insights into his latest heel character in WWE, an aspect he evidently relishes. "It is the best to go back to WWE in this ‘Rock 10.0’ version where I can become a heel and say the things that people want to say," he remarked, reflecting on his recent segment in SmackDown held in Phoenix.

Kimmel, seizing the opportunity for humor, suggested that Johnson could have amplified WrestleMania 40's publicity by staging an attack on John Cena at the Oscars, referencing Cena's unexpected "naked" appearance at the awards ceremony to present.