WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Star Anthony Henry Sidelined with Injury Ahead of Tag Team Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 12, 2024

AEW Star Anthony Henry Sidelined with Injury Ahead of Tag Team Tournament

In the wake of Sting's retirement at Revolution—a momentous event where he and Darby Allin triumphed over The Young Bucks in a gripping Texas Death Match—All Elite Wrestling announced a tournament to crown new Tag Team Champions. However, the competition will be missing a key player. Anthony Henry, known for his role in the Workhorsemen on ROH TV, has been sidelined due to injury. Henry revealed through a statement on X that he sustained a broken jaw, an injury incurred during a match at Deadlock Pro Wrestling where Bryan Keith successfully defended the DPW National Title.

Henry, who last competed in AEW alongside his Workhorsemen partner in January on Collision, aiding in the victory over Sting and Darby Allin, is now set for surgery. The incident took place in a recent Sunday match, putting a temporary halt to his wrestling activities. As Anthony Henry faces recovery, we extend our best wishes for a swift and full return to the ring!

AEW's CJ Perry and Miro Announce Separation After Seven Years of Marriage

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, and her husband Miro, previously Rusev in WWE, have decided to part ways after seven years of matri [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 11, 2024 07:58PM

 


Tags: #aew #anthony henry

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86584/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π