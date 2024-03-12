AEW Star Anthony Henry Sidelined with Injury Ahead of Tag Team Tournament

In the wake of Sting's retirement at Revolution—a momentous event where he and Darby Allin triumphed over The Young Bucks in a gripping Texas Death Match—All Elite Wrestling announced a tournament to crown new Tag Team Champions. However, the competition will be missing a key player. Anthony Henry, known for his role in the Workhorsemen on ROH TV, has been sidelined due to injury. Henry revealed through a statement on X that he sustained a broken jaw, an injury incurred during a match at Deadlock Pro Wrestling where Bryan Keith successfully defended the DPW National Title.

Henry, who last competed in AEW alongside his Workhorsemen partner in January on Collision, aiding in the victory over Sting and Darby Allin, is now set for surgery. The incident took place in a recent Sunday match, putting a temporary halt to his wrestling activities. As Anthony Henry faces recovery, we extend our best wishes for a swift and full return to the ring!