Jey Uso to Deliver "100% Real" Promos Against Brother Jimmy in the Build-Up to WWE WrestleMania 40

While speaking on the Battleground podcast, Jey Uso discussed his ongoing storyline with his brother Jimmy as they head into WWE Wrestlemania 40, noting that the intensity of their feud is set to escalate significantly.

“Personally, I’m a little kid all over again. Hopefully it’s me and Jimmy at Wrestlemania. If it is, I’m a little kid. It’s going to be so easy. We’re just going to do what we do all the time. What I’m most excited about is the lead up, the promos. I love talking. I’m trying to talk.

You thought you had emotion in the Bloodline storyline with me and Roman, and me and Sami, watch me and my twin go at it. Ya’ll are going to be like, ‘They are 100% real.’ That’s what is going to make it fire. It’s going to be real. I’m excited to pump that out to the fans and give them that. It’ll be different from every other angle.”