Max Caster Responds to Social Media Frenzy

AEW World Trios Champion Max Caster sparked a conversation on Twitter/X after his account replied to a tweet about reports of AEW negotiating with ex-WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin.

His account responded, “We don’t want him!”

Throughout the night, there were interactions between the account and fans concerning the tweet, sparking significant buzz on social media. This led to Max Caster addressing the backlash, where he revealed his account had been compromised. His statement can be viewed here:

“From Max, Hello, users of X (formerly Twitter). My followers, my former followers, and wrestling fans…Last night, while I was asleep, I was hacked by a hacker. That person proceeded to correspond antagonizing messages to you, the fans. They caused a lot of problems that I would never intend to start. Ironically, I stand behind all the opinions and statements made by my hacker, and I will not be deleting the posts. However, rest assured that I have full control of my account once again. Thank you for understanding. Humbly, The Best Wrestler Alive.”