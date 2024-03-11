SPOILERS For TNA IMPACT! Tapings From Windsor, Ontario, Canada

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

TNA conducted a sequence of TV tapings on March 9th at St Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Complete spoilers for these sessions, set to be broadcast on AXS TV at a future date, are available.

- Rosemary emerged victorious over Masha Slamovich.

- Mustafa Ali successfully defended the TNA X-Division Championship against Chris Sabin.

- Josh Alexander triumphed over Oleg Prudius.

- PCO disrupted a speech by Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve.

- Frankie Kazarian won against Ace Austin. Post-match, Kazarian attacked Chris Bey, prompting Eric Young to intervene.

- The match between Joe Hendry and AJ Francis concluded without a disclosed outcome.

- Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) maintained their hold on the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship by defeating Beaa Moss & Vanna Black.

- The System and Nic Nemeth delivered an in-ring promotion.

- Jake Something secured his position as the new #1 contender for the X-Division Champion by defeating Jason Hotch, Kevin Knight, Alan Angels, and Heath Slater.

- Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) overcame Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson).

- The TNA Digital Media Championship match between Crazzy Steve and PCO ended without a declared result.

- Ash By Elegance defeated Seleziya Sparx. Post-match, Xia Brookside chased away Ash.

- Jordynne Grace retained the TNA Knockouts Championship by beating Tasha Steelz.

- Nic Nemeth & Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven) overcame Steve Maclin & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel).