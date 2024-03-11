WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For TNA IMPACT! Tapings From Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

TNA conducted a sequence of TV tapings on March 9th at St Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Complete spoilers for these sessions, set to be broadcast on AXS TV at a future date, are available. 

- Rosemary emerged victorious over Masha Slamovich.

- Mustafa Ali successfully defended the TNA X-Division Championship against Chris Sabin.

- Josh Alexander triumphed over Oleg Prudius.

- PCO disrupted a speech by Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve.

- Frankie Kazarian won against Ace Austin. Post-match, Kazarian attacked Chris Bey, prompting Eric Young to intervene.

- The match between Joe Hendry and AJ Francis concluded without a disclosed outcome.

- Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) maintained their hold on the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship by defeating Beaa Moss & Vanna Black.

- The System and Nic Nemeth delivered an in-ring promotion.

- Jake Something secured his position as the new #1 contender for the X-Division Champion by defeating Jason Hotch, Kevin Knight, Alan Angels, and Heath Slater.

- Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) overcame Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson).

- The TNA Digital Media Championship match between Crazzy Steve and PCO ended without a declared result.

- Ash By Elegance defeated Seleziya Sparx. Post-match, Xia Brookside chased away Ash.

- Jordynne Grace retained the TNA Knockouts Championship by beating Tasha Steelz.

- Nic Nemeth & Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven) overcame Steve Maclin & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel).

Source: TNA Asylum
