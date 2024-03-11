Paul "Triple H" Levesque Honors WWE Universe for YouTube Red Diamond Achievement

WWE was awarded the prestigious YouTube Red Diamond Play Button, a recognition handed to WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, encased in a distinctive red box.

"Only ten of these exist worldwide, marking it as truly extraordinary," Triple H remarked during the unboxing ceremony for achieving the milestone of 100 million subscribers.

In awe of the award, he added, "This is remarkably special! The Red Diamond award is not something you come across every day."

Expressing his gratitude, Levesque hailed the award as a monumental honor for WWE, extending thanks to the Superstars, the crew working behind the scenes, and the fans for their contribution to this achievement.

"We dedicate this to you, our heartfelt thanks," he stated in his concluding remarks.

With WWE now only 5 million subscribers short of surpassing Zee Music Company and moving into the ninth position, the current top 10 list includes giants like T-Series with 261 million subscribers, MrBeast with 244 million, Cocomelon with 172 million, Sony Entertainment Television India with 169 million, Kids Diana Show with 120 million, Like Nastya with 113 million, Vlad and Niki with 113 million, and PewDiePie with 111 million.