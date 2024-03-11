WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Syuri Set for GCW Debut at GCW/JCW vs. The World Event During WrestleMania Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

Syuri Set for GCW Debut at GCW/JCW vs. The World Event During WrestleMania Weekend

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that STARDOM's Syuri will debut at the GCW/JCW vs. The World event on April 4 in Philadelphia, part of The Collective during WrestleMania weekend.

While her opponent remains unnamed, Syuri is known for her extensive wrestling career in Japan, including stints with Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Wave, and her current status as Artist of STARDOM Champion alongside Mirai and Ami Sohrei. A former Goddess of STARDOM and SWA World Champion, Syuri also brings a rich kickboxing background, having competed in Pancrase and UFC, where she became the inaugural Women's Strawweight Champion.


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #syuri #stardom

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86572/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π