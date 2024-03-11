Syuri Set for GCW Debut at GCW/JCW vs. The World Event During WrestleMania Weekend

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that STARDOM's Syuri will debut at the GCW/JCW vs. The World event on April 4 in Philadelphia, part of The Collective during WrestleMania weekend.

While her opponent remains unnamed, Syuri is known for her extensive wrestling career in Japan, including stints with Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Wave, and her current status as Artist of STARDOM Champion alongside Mirai and Ami Sohrei. A former Goddess of STARDOM and SWA World Champion, Syuri also brings a rich kickboxing background, having competed in Pancrase and UFC, where she became the inaugural Women's Strawweight Champion.