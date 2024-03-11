Paul Wight Opens Up About Switching from WWE to AEW

In a conversation with Jack Curry on The Yes Network, Paul Wight talked about his move from WWE to AEW.

“It’s been fantastic. I was blessed to work for a big company for a lot of years all over the world. Now, at my stage of the game, to find myself useful in a company that allows me to spread a lot of my knowledge to the younger talent, get a chance to get on the microphone every now and then and enhance them, help their characters along and then get in the ring and mix it up. It’s probably the single greatest thing that’s ever happened to me. I’m blessed, grateful, and thankful for the fans that still like to see me do my thing.”