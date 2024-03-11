AEW Wrestler Shares Insights on Working with Cody Rhodes

A prominent AEW wrestler has shared insights into working with WWE's Cody Rhodes during his tenure with the organization.

Eddie Kingston, who spent nearly 20 years in the independent wrestling circuits, got his major opportunity in July 2020 through a bout against Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite. In a conversation with Inside The Ropes, Kingston opened up about his interactions with Cody.

“Just like in life there’s good people in pro wrestling and there’s bad people in pro wrestling.

“I did not know how Cody was going to be. I didn’t know if he was going to be like, ‘Who’s the fat indie guy talking all this trash? I’m going to squash him in two minutes to show what I can do.’

“But he wasn’t about that, he was about, ‘No, go out there, talk your s**t and then let’s fight,’ and I was like, ‘Alright, man.’

“I thank him a lot. People could say whatever they want to say, or whatever rumor go out, but to me, he was nothing but a pro with me, so I gave him a lot of credit.”