Former WWE Superstar Believes "Someone Will Die In An AEW Ring, I Guarantee It"

Al Snow has expressed his disapproval of the wrestling style that is often showcased in All Elite Wrestling.

The ex-WWE star, famed for his role as the principal trainer on WWE's Tough Enough reality series and his behind-the-scenes contributions to organizations like TNA Wrestling, conveyed his views in a recent conversation.

During an interview with Vince Russo, a former writer, Snow criticized the style of wrestling in AEW while discussing the highly praised Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita match from AEW Revolution 2024. Snow's critique centered on his belief that AEW's in-ring approach is unsafe.

"You’re going to have those that are going to defend it, and they’re going to get upset and take the… that I’ve got an axe to grind, and that I’m bitter, and I’m not," he said. "At all. [I’m] satisfied with everything. I watch this, and I watch the escalation continue all the time. The reason I took up the cause I took up years ago when I ended up buying OVW, ribbing myself, was because I went to the wrestling commissions insisting on standards of training and standards of, you know, activity in the ring. I promise you there are more accidents that have happened, and are occurring, like that, and what it’s going to take, quite honestly, and we’re en route, and when this happens, I want everyone to go, ‘Al was right!’ OK? Because everyone’s going to deny it. At some point, especially, the likelihood is it definitely going to occur on a show on AEW… and it’s going to be on national television, and you’re going to watch someone die right in front of your eyes."

Snow went on to say, "We now have escalated to where we watched Will Ospreay go up into a vertical suplex with the guy standing on the second rope and drop straight on his head. We watched Orange Cassidy get dropped bodily on the top rope and could almost be cut in half. OK? How much exponentially has the scale went up, that we’re going to watch someone die? Meaning… legitimately, they’re going to die right in front of your eyes in a match."