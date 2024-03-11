WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lance Archer Opens Up About His Discontent with AEW Use of His Character

Mar 11, 2024

In a candid conversation during his appearance on "WrestlePurists," AEW's Lance Archer voiced his grievances regarding the way he has been utilized, or rather, the lack thereof, on AEW programming. Despite acknowledging his frustrations about not being featured on television, Archer emphasized his readiness to step up whenever the opportunity arises.

"I think it's frustrating for anyone that has a passion for anything, and then in this business, because we feel like ... sometimes we feel like it's an out of sight, out of mind scenario. But it's more, just because we're passionate. We want to be out there, we want to be performing for the people, we want to be ... whether it's in AEW or New Japan or one of the independents that I get to go and work in, which is why I do enjoy working independent shows and still going out to Japan and things like that because there are different outlets for the passion for the business of professional wrestling."

Archer also mentioned that his ability to compete in other wrestling promotions, despite his contractual obligations to AEW, assists in maintaining his visibility among fans.

"I can still be the Murderhawk Monster, whether it's at AEW or New Japan or around the independents. And that's one of the luxuries of working with AEW is that we're still allowed to do that. So while there's times when I'm not one of the mainstays in AEW, I'm still working, I'm still out there, I'm still visible, I'm still a part of it," said Archer.

 

