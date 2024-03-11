Bianca Belair Advocates for Active Superstar To Receive WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Historically, the WWE Hall of Fame has been a place to honor those whose careers have concluded, yet Bianca Belair believes it's time for a current competitor to receive this distinction. In a conversation with Justin LaBar from Triblive, Bianca Belair has identified a deserving candidate if WWE chooses to embrace this idea again, expressing her desire for Natalya to be inducted.

"I can’t wait for one of the women to do it, like Nattie. If you look at Nattie’s resume and what she’s done, and how long she’s been here. I would love to see her one day be inducted to the Hall of Fame, but still be able to go in and have a match of WrestleMania, like Rey Mysterio. I just love when they can be inducted into the Hall of Fame but they’re still backstage with us.

She keeps going and if you look at what she’s accomplished, and how she’s still here, and she can still accomplish more and like she’s in the Guinness Book of World Records, the amount of matches she’s had, who she’s the people that she’s been in the ring with. I mean, I think that she’s not a legend in the making, she’s already a legend, and she’s still going."