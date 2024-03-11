Sting Thanks Tony Khan After Culminating His Legendary Career at AEW Revolution

Sting has officially retired from wrestling, with his last bout taking place at AEW Revolution. In this memorable finale, he joined forces with Darby Allin to successfully defend the AEW Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks. The match concluded with Sting securing a victory by forcing Matt Jackson to submit to the Scorpion Death Lock.

Following this landmark event, Sting expressed his gratitude towards Tony Khan for the opportunity to conclude his illustrious career in such a significant manner.

"Still on cloud nine from last Sunday. But it would not have been possible without @TonyKhan. Thank you for the last three-plus years, for your friendship… for everything. Thank you Tony!"