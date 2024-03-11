WWE WrestleMania XL Tour Results, Lafayette, Louisiana: Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Clash with The Bloodline

At a live event in Lafayette, Louisiana, as part of the Road To WrestleMania series, WWE showcased an action-packed lineup featuring stars like Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The event brought several thrilling matches to the fans in attendance. Results below:
- Sami Zayn emerged victorious over Shinsuke Nakamura in a highly competitive match.
- AJ Styles secured a win against Carlito, showcasing his skills in the ring.
- The duo of Kevin Owens & Becky Lynch triumphed over Grayson Waller & Nia Jax in a mixed tag team match.
- In a WWE Intercontinental Championship Match, Gunther successfully defended his title against Jey Uso.
- The team of Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Zelina Vega defeated IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane in a six-woman tag team match.
- Omos overpowered Akira Tozawa, continuing his dominance in the WWE.
- LA Knight scored a victory against Santos Escobar in an exciting showdown.
- The main event saw Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes team up to defeat Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa, capping off the night with a high-energy match.
What a sick finish from Cody & Seth🔥🔥 #WWELafayette— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) March 11, 2024
Via: @SethRollinsFans pic.twitter.com/bIVsR9dLXx
Cody and Seth tonight in #WWELafayette pic.twitter.com/qm5NOmGOK1— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) March 11, 2024
I happened to get a really amazing photo of @BeckyLynchWWE at #WweLafayette last night!!! pic.twitter.com/KUApH3C7fR— Somer Drumm (@Fes_Baby_Girl) March 11, 2024
'But this year will be what I consider my first Wrestlemania main event' @WWERollins— Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) March 11, 2024
Seth talking about how this years Wrestlemania will be his first Wrestlemania main event #WWELafayette #SethRollins #TeamRollins
🎥: Lawrence Levine | Facebook pic.twitter.com/xvEI0l7VRf
