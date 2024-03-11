WWE WrestleMania XL Tour Results, Lafayette, Louisiana: Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Clash with The Bloodline

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

At a live event in Lafayette, Louisiana, as part of the Road To WrestleMania series, WWE showcased an action-packed lineup featuring stars like Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The event brought several thrilling matches to the fans in attendance. Results below:

- Sami Zayn emerged victorious over Shinsuke Nakamura in a highly competitive match.

- AJ Styles secured a win against Carlito, showcasing his skills in the ring.

- The duo of Kevin Owens & Becky Lynch triumphed over Grayson Waller & Nia Jax in a mixed tag team match.

- In a WWE Intercontinental Championship Match, Gunther successfully defended his title against Jey Uso.

- The team of Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Zelina Vega defeated IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane in a six-woman tag team match.

- Omos overpowered Akira Tozawa, continuing his dominance in the WWE.

- LA Knight scored a victory against Santos Escobar in an exciting showdown.

- The main event saw Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes team up to defeat Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa, capping off the night with a high-energy match.

I happened to get a really amazing photo of @BeckyLynchWWE at #WweLafayette last night!!! pic.twitter.com/KUApH3C7fR — Somer Drumm (@Fes_Baby_Girl) March 11, 2024