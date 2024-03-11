WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE WrestleMania XL Tour Results, Lafayette, Louisiana: Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Clash with The Bloodline

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

WWE WrestleMania XL Tour Results, Lafayette, Louisiana: Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Clash with The Bloodline

At a live event in Lafayette, Louisiana, as part of the Road To WrestleMania series, WWE showcased an action-packed lineup featuring stars like Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The event brought several thrilling matches to the fans in attendance. Results below:

- Sami Zayn emerged victorious over Shinsuke Nakamura in a highly competitive match.

- AJ Styles secured a win against Carlito, showcasing his skills in the ring.

- The duo of Kevin Owens & Becky Lynch triumphed over Grayson Waller & Nia Jax in a mixed tag team match.

- In a WWE Intercontinental Championship Match, Gunther successfully defended his title against Jey Uso.

- The team of Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Zelina Vega defeated IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane in a six-woman tag team match.

- Omos overpowered Akira Tozawa, continuing his dominance in the WWE.

- LA Knight scored a victory against Santos Escobar in an exciting showdown.

- The main event saw Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes team up to defeat Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa, capping off the night with a high-energy match.


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86553/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π