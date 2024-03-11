NJPW Honors the Legacy of Yutaka Yoshie After His Sudden Death

NJPW expressed its condolences over the passing of Yutaka Yoshie, the esteemed Japanese wrestler, who died on Sunday. According to reports, Yoshie, aged 50, succumbed to an illness during a match for AJPW and was immediately transported to the hospital. Having served NJPW for an extended period, the organization commemorated his death with a post on its official website.

WNS sends our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Yutaka Yoshie.

In Memoriam: Yutaka Yoshie (1974-2024)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Yutaka Yoshie backstage after an All Japan Pro-Wrestling event on March 10. He was 50.

From Maebashi in Gunma, Yoshie trained in the famed Animal Hamaguchi gym before entering the NJPW debut in February 1994 and debuting opposite Satoshi Kojima in Tokushima December 9 that year.

On his return from international excursion, he would join Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi and Masakazu Fukuda in the G-EGGS stable. In June 2003, Yoshie teamed with Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the IWGP Tag team Championships.

Leaving NJPW in January 2006, Yoshie wrestled in All Japan, Zero1-MAX (where he and former NJPW World English broadcaster Steve Corino won tag gold) DRAGONGATE and more. In 2006, he joined Tatsumi Fujinami’s Muga World Wrestling (Dradition) promotion before again wrestling as a freelancer from 2009 until his passing. In 2015 he and Akebono became AJPW’s 69th World Tag Team Champions.

At 180 cm and 160kg, Yoshie was a true gentle giant whose bright disposition, contrasted with powerful in-ring offense made him a popular figure wherever he went.

The deepest sympathies of all at New Japan Pro-Wrestling go to Yoshie’s family, friends and fans.