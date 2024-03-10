WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Venues Announced for Upcoming AEW Dynamite and Collision Live Episodes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2024

All Elite Wrestling revealed fresh venues for its forthcoming live episodes of Dynamite and Collision.

The company has scheduled a new episode of Dynamite for April 17th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. This will be followed by a Collision episode, set for April 20th at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. Ticket sales are set to commence next week.

