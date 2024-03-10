New Venues Announced for Upcoming AEW Dynamite and Collision Live Episodes

All Elite Wrestling revealed fresh venues for its forthcoming live episodes of Dynamite and Collision.
The company has scheduled a new episode of Dynamite for April 17th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. This will be followed by a Collision episode, set for April 20th at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. Ticket sales are set to commence next week.
The announcement can be seen below:
Indy fans, #AEW makes its return to Indianapolis on Wednesday, April 17th at Indiana Farmers Coliseum @indystatefair with #AEWDynamite LIVE! Don't miss it!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2024
• Presale: March 11 at 10am ET to 11:59 ET
• General Tickets On Sale: March 13 at 10am ET pic.twitter.com/hgVNfJIpyn
Peoria, you won't want to miss the debut of #AEWCollision & #AEWRampage at the @peoriaciviccntr on Saturday, April 20th for a very special "4/20" show with your favorite #AEW stars!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2024
• Presale: March 11 at 10am ET to 11:59 CT
• General Tickets On Sale: March 13 at 10am CT pic.twitter.com/wEWBtDUbFo
