New Venues Announced for Upcoming AEW Dynamite and Collision Live Episodes

All Elite Wrestling revealed fresh venues for its forthcoming live episodes of Dynamite and Collision.

The company has scheduled a new episode of Dynamite for April 17th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. This will be followed by a Collision episode, set for April 20th at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. Ticket sales are set to commence next week.

