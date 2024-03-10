WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Matt Hardy Reacts to Sammy Guevara's AEW Suspension

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2024

Matt Hardy Reacts to Sammy Guevara's AEW Suspension

Sammy Guevara is currently under suspension following his participation in a match against Jeff Hardy on February 14th, a situation that seemed to surprise Matt Hardy upon learning about it.

Reacting to the news of Guevara's suspension, Matt Hardy shared his thoughts, indicating that the information was new to him as well. Despite being indirectly involved—having confronted Guevara with a defiant gesture after the incident at the Rampage taping—Matt was caught off guard by the suspension news.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy addressed Sammy Guevara's suspension for the first time. Unaware of any prior discussions regarding the suspension, he expressed his trust in the validity of the report upon hearing it.

“The whole thing about Sammy being suspended was all new to me until broken by Sean Ross Sapp, that was all new to me, but it is what it is, I guess.”

Shelton Benjamin Reportedly Engages in Discussions with AEW

Shelton Benjamin transitioned to a free agent status upon the conclusion of his non-compete clause following his departure from WWE in Decem [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 10, 2024 05:46PM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #aew #sammy guevara #matt hardy #jeff hardy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86546/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π