Matt Hardy Reacts to Sammy Guevara's AEW Suspension

Sammy Guevara is currently under suspension following his participation in a match against Jeff Hardy on February 14th, a situation that seemed to surprise Matt Hardy upon learning about it.

Reacting to the news of Guevara's suspension, Matt Hardy shared his thoughts, indicating that the information was new to him as well. Despite being indirectly involved—having confronted Guevara with a defiant gesture after the incident at the Rampage taping—Matt was caught off guard by the suspension news.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy addressed Sammy Guevara's suspension for the first time. Unaware of any prior discussions regarding the suspension, he expressed his trust in the validity of the report upon hearing it.

“The whole thing about Sammy being suspended was all new to me until broken by Sean Ross Sapp, that was all new to me, but it is what it is, I guess.”