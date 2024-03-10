Mercedes Mone Hails Sasha Banks as a Legend Before Her Anticipated AEW Debut

Mercedes Mone has recognized the achievements of her wrestling career while she was known as Sasha Banks in WWE, in anticipation of her probable appearance in AEW.

Since May 2022, Mone has not performed under the Sasha Banks persona following her and Naomi's departure from a WWE RAW taping over disagreements with the proposed creative direction.

During a recent episode of the “Kick Rocks” podcast, Mone looked back on her tenure in WWE as 'The Boss.' She expressed,

“A legend. An icon. A powerhouse. Someone who stands up for what she believes in. Is a legit boss. They got that trademark for a good reason. I played that role really good. A legit boss, inside and outside the ring, and will lay it all on the line. She has a heart full of gold. Sasha Banks, what a career. What an amazing career. The thing about that, it makes me even more excited to see what Mercedes Mone can do.”

Mone is anticipated to step into the AEW ring for the first time during the 'Big Business' edition of Dynamite, even though she has recently expressed confidence in her eventual return to WWE.