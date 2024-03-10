AJPW Confirms the Passing of Yutaka Yoshie

Yutaka Yoshie, a seasoned professional wrestler with experience in NJPW, Pro Wrestling Noah, AJPW, and several other promotions, has died. AJPW confirmed his passing, as reported by PWInsider, revealing that Yoshie died on Sunday after a match. According to PWInsider, Yoshie became sick during his bout, was quickly taken to a hospital, and AJPW was informed by his family of his death. He was 50 years old.

Yoshie began his wrestling career in 1994, following his training at the New Japan Dojo. He was a part of NJPW until 2006 and was a member of Yuji Nagata’s Fighting Club G-EGGS stable. During his tenure, he teamed up with Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the IWGP World Tag Team Champions, holding the title for six months in late 2003.

Upon exiting NJPW, Yoshie pursued a career as an independent wrestler, participating in various promotions including ZERO-ONE, Toryumon, NOAH, AJPW, and others.

AJPW issued the following statement (translated from Japanese):

Notice of the passing of Yutaka Yoshie

Yutaka Yoshie, who was participating in the Takasaki tournament held today, passed away on March 10, 2024. After Yutaka Yoshie returned to the waiting room after the game, his condition suddenly deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital in Takasaki City, but he never returned home. We would like to remember Yutaka Yoshie’s achievements during his lifetime and pray for his soul to rest in peace. All Japan Pro Wrestling.