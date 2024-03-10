Seth Rollins Makes In-Ring Comeback at March 9 WWE Live Event After Injury Hiatus

At the WWE Road To WrestleMania XL event in Alexandria, Louisiana, this past Saturday, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins made a momentous return to WWE competition. Having been sidelined due to a knee injury, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion re-entered the ring, demonstrating his readiness for combat.
In the evening’s tag-team headline match at the March 9 house show, Rollins joined forces with Cody Rhodes. Together, they emerged victorious against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. This encounter served as a preparatory match, gearing up Rollins and Rhodes for their impending WrestleMania XL: Night 1 challenge against The Bloodline’s iconic duo, The Rock and Roman Reigns.
This marked Rollins' inaugural match since his pause from in-ring performances, following a knee injury sustained during his WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against Jinder Mahal on WWE Monday Night Raw on January 15.
Following the match, Rollins shared a few words, expressing his elation over his return and his current physical condition.
