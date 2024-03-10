Updated Card For Next Wednesday’s AEW Big Business

Following the AEW Collision event on Saturday, two exciting matches have been scheduled for the upcoming 'Big Business' edition of Dynamite on TBS this Wednesday. Eddie Kingston will join forces with Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC to take on the formidable team of The Elite. In another eagerly anticipated match, Chris Jericho and HOOK will collaborate to face off against the Gates of Agony. The card for the event is shaping up to be thrilling, with the lineup including:

- AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (champion) vs. Wardlow

- Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, and PAC vs. Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks

- Darby Allin vs. Jay White

- Willow Nightingale vs. Riho

- Chris Jericho and HOOK vs. The Gates of Agony