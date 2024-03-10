AEW Battle of the Belts X Announced For April

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the schedule for AEW Battle of the Belts X, setting the event for Saturday, April 13. Following tradition, the event will be recorded post-Collision, a practice maintained through its recent iterations, and is set to broadcast at 10 PM ET. The venue for this installment will be the Truist Arena, located in Highland, Kentucky.

