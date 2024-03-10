WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Battle of the Belts X Announced For April

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2024

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the schedule for AEW Battle of the Belts X, setting the event for Saturday, April 13. Following tradition, the event will be recorded post-Collision, a practice maintained through its recent iterations, and is set to broadcast at 10 PM ET. The venue for this installment will be the Truist Arena, located in Highland, Kentucky.

