Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson Set For AEW Dynasty

A dream match for wrestling fans has been set for AEW Dynasty, featuring Will Ospreay going head-to-head with Bryan Danielson. On last Wednesday's Dynamite, Danielson made an unexpected appearance during Ospreay's moment, and Ospreay reciprocated on tonight's Collision. Ospreay expressed his respect for Danielson, acknowledging his contributions to wrestling, which led Danielson to issue a challenge for a match at Dynasty. Ospreay accepted the challenge eagerly.

The event, Dynasty, is scheduled to take place in St. Louis on April 21. As of now, this match is the sole bout on the card.

We kick off the night with Bryan Danielson vs Shane Taylor for #AEW Collision!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@bryandanielson pic.twitter.com/cMpoewkx1f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2024