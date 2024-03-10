WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson Set For AEW Dynasty

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2024

A dream match for wrestling fans has been set for AEW Dynasty, featuring Will Ospreay going head-to-head with Bryan Danielson. On last Wednesday's Dynamite, Danielson made an unexpected appearance during Ospreay's moment, and Ospreay reciprocated on tonight's Collision. Ospreay expressed his respect for Danielson, acknowledging his contributions to wrestling, which led Danielson to issue a challenge for a match at Dynasty. Ospreay accepted the challenge eagerly.

The event, Dynasty, is scheduled to take place in St. Louis on April 21. As of now, this match is the sole bout on the card.


