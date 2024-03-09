Preliminary Buy Range for AEW Revolution 2024 Pegged at 171K to 175K

Last Sunday, AEW's Revolution pay-per-view event took place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, featuring wrestling icon Sting in his final match, where he emerged as an AEW tag team champion.

According to Wrestling Observer, preliminary estimates suggest the Revolution event garnered between 171,000 and 175,000 buys, though these figures are subject to change as AEW often experiences a late increase in purchases not yet accounted for.

The most successful pay-per-view events in AEW's history remain the 2021 All Out and the 2023 All In, held at Wembley Stadium.