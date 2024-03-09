WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Experiences Growth in Preliminary Ratings and Audience Numbers This Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 09, 2024

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown, aired on FOX, experienced a rise in its preliminary viewership numbers compared to the previous week, drawing an average of 2.368 million viewers overnight. This is an uptick from last week's preliminary figure of 2.23 million viewers, with the finalized viewership for that episode eventually reaching 2.348 million. Interestingly, the overnight viewership this week slightly surpassed the final tally from the week prior. Additionally, the preliminary demographic rating in the 18-49 age group for this week was a 0.64, showing an increase from last week's initial demographic rating of 0.60, which eventually matched this week's final rating in the same key demographic.

As of now, the rankings for the most recent WWE SmackDown episode have not been released. Notably, the episode featured appearances by prominent WWE stars The Rock and Roman Reigns.

WWE Announces Global Partnership with Logan Paul's PRIME Energy Drink

WWE sent out the following press release: Logan Paul and KSI-Founded PRIME Hydration Becomes First Official Partner to Activate Across TKO [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 09, 2024 02:03PM

Source: twitter.com
