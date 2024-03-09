The Key Reason Kazuchika Okada Chose AEW Over WWE Unveiled

During the AEW Dynamite event on March 6th, 2024, Kazuchika Okada made a surprising turn by aligning with The Elite, specifically joining forces with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. This marked Okada's debut as a part of the AEW roster, taking a significant step in his wrestling career.

The choice of AEW over WWE for Okada came down to his desire to collaborate with The Elite, according to Justin Barrasso from SI.com. A key element in Okada's decision was his trust in AEW President Tony Khan, and it was Khan who proposed that Okada should begin his AEW journey as a heel.

Here's what Barrasso had to say:

“Speaking with sources close to AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Okada feels he will be given the best opportunity to succeed in AEW. WWE was a real consideration for Okada, and he loved the idea of being part of a WrestleMania. But in AEW, Okada is not forced to relocate, and he can continue living in Japan if he chooses. It also means he can partner with the Bucks, and extend his rivalry with Kenny Omega.”

Barrasso also mentioned that upon Okada's transition to free agency, The Bucks had Okada-themed robes specially tailored for their AEW Revolution appearance.