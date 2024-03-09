AEW Collision SPOILERS For Tonight 9/3/2024

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW recorded the latest episode of Collision, which is scheduled to air on TNT following Dynamite, at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. Here's a breakdown of the results:

In an Atlanta Street Fight, the House of Black team consisting of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews emerged victorious over Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal. The win came after Black executed a powerbomb on Briscoe through a flaming table.

Mistico secured a win against Angelico.

Bryan Danielson triumphed over Shane Taylor, clinching the victory with the busaiku knee. Post-match, Will Ospreay made his way to the ring and accepted Danielson's challenge for a bout at the Dynasty pay-per-view, scheduled for Sunday, April 21.

Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks won against Jon Cruz, Adrian Alanis, and Liam Gray. Following the match, Eddie Kingston launched an attack on Okada and The Bucks, only to be overwhelmed. However, PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo arrived to assist Kingston, setting the stage for a trios match against Okada and The Young Bucks at Big Business.

Mariah May defeated Trish Adora. After the match, Toni Storm awarded May with the inaugural Toni Award. The celebration was cut short by Deonna Purrazzo's attack on Storm, which May thwarted, taking down Purrazzo.

Nick Wayne, with Christian Cage in his corner, defeated Adam Priest. A notable moment occurred when Christian engaged with a fan, who revealed himself as Adam Copeland and assaulted Christian.

During an interview with FTR conducted by Tony Schiavone, they were interrupted by The Infantry's Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo. Both teams expressed their determination to clinch the AEW World Tag Team titles.

Chris Jericho secured a victory over Titan from CMLL. Post-match, Jericho was attacked by Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona from Gates of Agony, but Hook intervened to make the save.