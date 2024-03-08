Big Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature a fresh tag team match as Kevin Owens joins forces with Randy Orton to face off against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, with the announcement made via WWE's social media platforms. The event is set to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Here's what else to expect on the show:

- Appearances by The Rock and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns

- Cody Rhodes and WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will respond to The Rock's WrestleMania challenge

- The return of WWE United States Champion Logan Paul

- A match between Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross