Preview of Tonight's WWE SmackDown: Cody and Seth Set to Address The Rock's WrestleMania 40 Challenge

This evening, WWE takes over the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, for this week's edition of SmackDown. Here's everything you need to know about the lineup.

- The Rock, along with WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, is scheduled for an appearance.

- Cody Rhodes and WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will make their presence known to respond to The Rock's WrestleMania challenge.

- WWE United States Champion Logan Paul is making a comeback.

- A match between Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross is on the card.