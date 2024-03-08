WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview of Tonight's WWE SmackDown: Cody and Seth Set to Address The Rock's WrestleMania 40 Challenge

Mar 08, 2024

This evening, WWE takes over the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, for this week's edition of SmackDown. Here's everything you need to know about the lineup.

- The Rock, along with WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, is scheduled for an appearance.

- Cody Rhodes and WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will make their presence known to respond to The Rock's WrestleMania challenge.

- WWE United States Champion Logan Paul is making a comeback.

- A match between Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross is on the card.

WWE Exceeds 100 Million YouTube Subscribers, Credits The Rock for Boost

WWE has achieved yet another remarkable milestone, as the company has announced it has exceeded 100 million subscribers on YouTube. The pres [...]

