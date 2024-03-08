WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mike Santana Announces His Exit from AEW in Public Statement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 08, 2024

Throughout the week, there were reports suggesting that Mike Santana had parted ways with AEW. Through a X post, Santana confirmed his exit.

“Took a few days to reflect and I can’t tell you how truly blessed and grateful I feel. It’s been 5 years full of ups and downs, but above all it taught me so much about myself and this business. I’m thankful for the opportunity I was given to be a part of history at the ground level. I can say that I’ll forever be a part of that legacy right at day one. But as you know, there comes a time in life where you have to make decisions and take a bet on yourself. We only get one chance at this life thing and life is about taking risks. You’ll never know your true potential unless you really put it to work. I’m a big believer in ‘When one door closes, a bigger door opens’, and im so excited for what the future holds for me.

With that being said, I want to thank God and my father for continuing to guide me. My family for their endless support. All the fans who have backed me endlessly no matter what. To Ortiz, for the years. And AEW for the knowledge and opportunity. I TOLD YOU THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”


 
 
 
 
 


Tags: #aew #mike santana

