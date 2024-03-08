Undertaker's 1 DeadMAN Show Set for WWE WrestleMania 40 Weekend

WWE issued the following press release:

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW ADDED TO WRESTLEMANIA XL WEEKEND

Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, March 13

STAMFORD, Conn., March 8, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take center stage at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Thursday, April 4 ahead of WrestleMania XL.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, San Antonio and Australia, among others, since debuting in 2022.



Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. ET. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available starting Tuesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. ET at: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/02006067C3086197. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

WrestleMania XL takes place across two nights on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.



