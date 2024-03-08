Update On Kevin Kelly Being Released By AEW

Kevin Kelly has been officially terminated from his position at AEW. This development follows observations that Kelly's name was conspicuously absent from the company’s list of announcers and his non-appearance at the Revolution event over the weekend. Initially, Kelly joined AEW to lead the commentary for Collision, before Tony Schiavone assumed that role, relegating Kelly to providing color commentary alongside Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness. Kelly has openly criticized AEW for not utilizing him during the recent event in a flurry of tweets, one of which included accusations of being "libeled" by Ian Riccaboni.

The termination was first reported by PWTorch and subsequently confirmed by Dave Meltzer, pointing to internal conflicts as the reason behind the decision. Kelly’s dismissal also follows controversy surrounding his promotion of Q’anon-related content on his social media, a move that Ian Riccaboni publicly condemned on Discord. Before his stint with AEW, Kelly had accrued experience working with NJPW and provided commentary for ROH and WWE.