TNA Sacrifice Event Adds Two High-Stakes Matchups

TNA has unveiled two exciting additions to the lineup for tomorrow's Sacrifice event. In a no-disqualification clash, PCO is set to go head-to-head with Kon. Meanwhile, MK Ultra will put their Knockouts Tag Team Titles on the line against the formidable duo of Dani Luna and Jodi Threat. Below is the official press release from TNA concerning these matches:

Two must-see matchups have been added to the loaded card for Sacrifice LIVE THIS FRIDAY, March 8th at 8pm ET on TNA+, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders and TrillerTV from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario. Tickets are available now at Eventbrite.com.

At No Surrender, the hatred between PCO and Kon could not be contained after their match erupted into an all-out brawl, resulting in Kon’s disqualification. Kon would handcuff PCO to the entrance tunnel and deliver a vicious beatdown to the French-Canadian Frankenstein. Less than one week later on iMPACT!, PCO exacted a measure of revenge when he attacked Kon on the set of Sound Check. In an attempt for these two monsters to settle their differences, PCO will battle Kon in a No Disqualifications match at Sacrifice. Brace yourself for absolute chaos.

Dani Luna and Jody Threat have had the number of the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, MK Ultra. It all started a few weeks ago when Luna scored what many considered to be an upset victory over Killer Kelly. Then, Threat continued her team’s momentum when she also defeated Kelly on Xplosion. With two wins over one half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Dani Luna and Jody Threat have earned themselves a golden opportunity at Sacrifice. But can the surging duo win TNA gold for the first time in their careers? Or will MK Ultra assert their dominance once again?